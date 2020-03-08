City of Bozeman Commissioners to discuss the hunt for new city manager

BOZEMAN- The City of Bozeman is getting closer to hiring a new city manager.
Andrea Surratt the previous city manager resigned to return home to Atlanta, Georgia.
At Mondays, March 9's city commission meeting the commissioners will discuss the hiring process as they are in the early stages of searching for the replacement for the previous city manager.
Only a week after Surratt left, Dennis Taylor was appointed as the interim manager.
In April we will begin to have an idea as to who some of the semifinalists for the permanent position.
The names will be confidential until the top nine are selected. At that point, the top nine will be considered semifinalists and they will be invited for interviews in early April.
Right now the starting salary range for this position starts at $150,000-$183,000.
This will be conducted during an executive session so that information is kept confidential.
