BOZEMAN, Mont. - After an hour conversation, the City of Bozeman Commission declared a stage 2 drought in Tuesday's meeting.
The drought is based on Bozeman’s current drought conditions and a stage 2 drought requires mandatory outdoor watering restrictions to begin.
Bozeman's outdoor watering restrictions, include lawns and gardens, that will go into effect starting July 16.
During a Stage 2 drought, the goal is to reduce total system-wide water usage by 20% in the city.
Community member's lawn watering is now limited to two days per week and is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The City of Bozeman said residents should follow the watering schedule below:
• Single residential properties with odd-numbered addresses: Saturday, Wednesday
• Single residential properties with even-numbered addresses: Sunday, Thursday
• All others (multi-unit, HOAs, commercial, industrial, government): Tuesday, Friday.
Trees, shrubs, perennials, and other garden plants may be watered by handheld hose or low-volume spray irrigation any day of the week.
The City of Bozeman’s water supply sources includes Hyalite Creek, Sourdough Creek, and Lyman Spring.
Bozeman's City’s Water Conservation Division is monitoring the drought by tracking local data such as streamflow, reservoir volume, and snowpack.
Right now, streamflow and reservoir levels in Bozeman’s municipal watershed are currently below normal causing drought conditions.
The City of Bozeman said watering restrictions, stage two drought surcharges will go into effect. Water users across the city should prepare for possible increases in future water bills.
More information on Bozeman’s drought stages and about ways you can decrease water usage at home can be found here https://www.bozeman.net/government/water-conservation.