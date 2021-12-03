BOZEMAN, Mont. - Due to staffing shortages, the City of Bozeman Finance Department will be closed to the public for walk-in traffic after 12:00 pm.
Those needing the Department can still reach them by phone, however, a shortage of staff limits the Department’s ability to receive in-person traffic.
Members of the public that need to make payments can utilize multiple options at any time of day.
According to the City of Bozeman, payments can be dropped off in the drop box outside City Hall, mailed in or paid online. Not including pet and liquor licenses.
The city says the change is temporary and additional hours of availability will be added when staffing improves.
As of Dec. 6, the following are the City of Bozeman Finance Department hours:
- In-person: Monday – Friday, 8:00 am to 12:00 pm
- Via phone: Monday – Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
The Finance Department is available via phone during their operating hours at 406-582-2303.
To access information about payments, utilities and other services supported by the Finance Department, you can visit the Department’s website here.