BOZEMAN, Mont. - The City of Bozeman is hosting a summer hiring open house at City Hall for short-term worker positions Wednesday.
Anyone 14 - 18-year-old is encouraged to attend the open hiring event.
The city is trying to fill 50 summer job positions which include working with parks, recreations, engineering, water conservation, the library as well as training to become a lifeguard.
Young persons can make up $2,400 a month with bonus opportunities available.
The city is flexible with student schedules and will be hiring as early as May 2 until the end of August.
The summer hiring event is going on from 2:00 p.m. - to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 13th.
Everyone attending the summer job fair is asked to bring a current resume because employers will be interviewing and hiring at the event.
If one has questions about the event the City said to email Stephanie Henry at shenry@bozeman.net.
Students can also apply for positions online here.
