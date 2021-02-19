City of Bozeman invites six candidates to interview for the Chief of Police position

Weather Alert

...Locally moderate to heavy snow showers may cause travel impacts this afternoon and evening across southwest Montana... Scattered to numerous snow showers this afternoon and evening will move west to east across southwest Montana. These showers will produce locally moderate to perhaps heavy snow rates for brief periods of time. Those residing or traveling through this area, particularly along the major highways such as Interstates 90 and 15, and US Highways 287, 191, and 89, and in population centers such as Bozeman, Belgrade, Helena, Townsend, Ennis, Dillon, Boulder, among others, should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. These include sudden drops in visibility to one-half mile or less in falling snow, snow accumulations on roads obscuring of road markers, and slick and/or icy conditions. Mountain passes possibly impacted include, but are not limited to, Homestake Pass, Elk Park Pass, Boulder Hill, Bozeman Pass, and Norris Hill.