City of Bozeman, MSU partner to help students keep curbs clean after move out

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The City of Bozeman and Montana State University are partnering to make sure students' "crap" does not end up on the side of the road after spring move out.
"Don't Curb Your Crap" is a program started three years ago to help ensure big bulky items don't end up on the side of the road.
Sometimes after the semester ends, students leave big furniture like couches and dressers on the street.
So the city will pick it up for free, haul it and dump it.
All students have to do is fill out this form, pick a time for the city to pick it up and it's gone!
“We know that folks want to leave certain things behind as they go through these transitions and likely their going to just leave it out on the curb or find the easiest and most affordable way to do that so the city and the university want to partner to facilitate a convenient and an easy transition for students at the end of the semester," Dani Hess, the city of Bozeman's neighborhoods program coordinator said.
Here are items they will pick up:
- Couch/sofa
- Mattress + box spring (count as 1 item!)
- Chair
- Table
- Desk
- Dresser
- Items too big to fit in a garbage bin
Items they will not accept:
- Bags of trash
- Refrigerators (of any size)
- Air conditioning units
- Hazardous waste (used oil, paint etc)