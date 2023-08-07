BOZEMAN, Mont. - After the recent high temperatures and dry weather, the City of Bozeman is recommending some steps to save water during the month of August.
The city recommends checking sprinkler equipment for any obstructions, leaks or misaligned nozzles. This prevents extra water loss and promotes efficiency.
They also recommend an on-off system, where you run sprinklers for ten minutes at a time, then turn them off for 30 minutes, then back on for another ten. This allows time for water to soak into the soil.
Raising mower blades to three inches allows grass roots to grow deeper, meaning they can access and collect more water in the soil.
The city also has a rebate program for water efficiency products. You can get cash back for installing water-efficient products on your outdoor equipment, like sprinkler systems.
