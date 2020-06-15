City of Bozeman to discuss annexation of 120 acre lot for development

BOZEMAN- New development could soon be on its way in Bozeman just south of Alder Creek Drive
With about 10 people moving to Bozeman a day developers are looking to keep the housing boom moving.
The Bozeman City Commission is expected to vote on this annexation of about 120 acres. The site itself is located off of South 19th and West of Hidden Springs Lane.
But for it to be developed with residential homes, the city commission would need to vote to annex the land and rezone it.
It’s located within municipal water and sewer and the city’s transportation planning area.
According to the staff report, the hope is to change from its current use that to residential mixed-use so that homes can be built.
It’s been planned for urban development since 2001 according to the project summary, It’s current zoning is classified as agricultural according to the report.
This potential rezoning would add several new homes to the alder creek area.
The city commission meeting will take place Monday at 6 p.m. if you would like to take part you can join in on the zoom and call and to provide feedback.
You can view the full 40-page report by following this link.