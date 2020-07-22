City of Bozeman to distribute free masks

BOZEMAN- The city of Bozeman is looking to make it easier for residents to abide by Gov. Steve Bullock mask mandate.
City officials ordered 10,000 disposable facial coverings that are expected to arrive in Bozeman by early next week
Part of the plan for all of the masks is for them to be distributed to local businesses as well as residents who want to have their own.
The goal of supplying masks to local businesses is to give face coverings to people who may have forgotten to bring their mask with them to the store.
Mayor Chris Mehl says the order of masks is an easy step towards having schools and businesses be open and stay open for the fall.
“We want to make sure that everyone is safe and we also want to follow the Governors order, we know that if we do this together were going to be safer which means schools are more likely to open safely, the businesses that are opened up can stay open, and were all going to be better off both in the short run and in the long run,” said Mehl.
Each disposable mask is about 50 cents, but they will be free to the public.
Money to purchase all of the masks is coming out of the city’s general fund but will be reimbursed through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security.
Right now, they are working on a complete plan with exactly how they look to distribute all of the masks they receive in the coming week.
The mayor says the idea is to distribute the masks as soon as possible so that if they are used now, residents hopefully won’t have to continue using them later on down the road.