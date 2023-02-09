The following is a press release from the City of Bozeman:
BOZMAN, Mont. - The City of Bozeman invites the public once again to envision a space where the community can learn, play, and connect. Members of the project team are presenting on how the library, aquatics, and recreation facility, known as the Bozeman Community Center, is coming together and how feedback has been incorporated into spaces. All are invited to attend the Bozeman Community Virtual Town Hall on Zoom on Feb. 23 at 12 p.m.
Registration and a zoom account is required to attend the event. Participants can register to attend at bit.ly/bcctownhall. The meeting will also be recorded and uploaded to the project webpage for viewing after the event.
“We’re looking forward to meeting with the public again, especially as there has been considerable interest in this work,” Jon Henderson, Strategic Services Director, stated. “Over 1,000 people have weighed in with their thoughts at our open house and on our online survey. We’ve taken all of those thoughts in and will present how we’re using feedback to shape the project during this event.”
After the meeting, staff expect to host an additional open house closer to spring to present a final concept design. Bozeman voters will then decide on whether to support funding the project in the November local election.
