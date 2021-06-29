City of Bozeman tracking drought conditions

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The City of Bozeman is closely observing drought conditions to get ready for a possible declared drought stage.
According to a release from the City of Bozeman, the city has set up a Drought Management Plan that lays out drought declarations in four stages.
There is no official drought declaration at this time.
Bozeman's water supply relies on Hyalite Creek, Sourdough Creek, and Lyman Spring, and it is a semi-arid climate.
The City of Bozeman said the City’s Water Conservation Division tracks local drought data including stream flow, reservoir volume, snowpack and national climate data. According to the City of Bozeman, snowpack and streamflow are lower than usual.
Water Conservation Program Manager Jessica Ahlstrom said in the release, “It should come as no surprise to residents that hot temperatures and low precipitation have made us concerned about water usage and water supply levels going into the summer. Drier than normal conditions means we are more likely to experience drought this year.”
“Now is the time to start proactively conserving water. Every drop we save now is a drop available for tomorrow,” she added.
The City of Bozeman is asking all residents to help conserve water supply by limiting outdoor water use: decrease watering days, amount of time watering with sprinkler and keep from watering in the middle of the day.
The City of Bozeman said watering outdoors between 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. is the most effective time to water.
Residents can also installing install high efficiency toilets, clothes washers, showerheads and faucet aerators in their homes to help conserve the city's water.