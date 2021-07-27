City of Bozeman's water usage drops during stage two drought restrictions

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The city of Bozeman's stage two drought restrictions have lowered system-wide water usage close to the city's 20% reduction goal.
Bozeman’s Water Conservation Program Manager Jessica Ahlstrom said city-wide outdoor watering usage varies each day but has dropped by a daily average of 15% compared to before the restrictions started on July 16.
The goal under the stage two drought declaration by the city commission is to reduce usage by 20% system wide, but Ahlstrom said with only a little over a week of data it’s too early to estimate when the restrictions could be either scaled back or increased.
“What we’ve seen is that on most days we actually are hovering around that goal, it varies day to day but we are looking at it daily," Ahlstrom said. "I will say we have seen that there’s definitely still outdoor water use happening on Mondays and that’s the day when no one is supposed to irrigate and so hopefully as the word gets out more we will see more compliance with that."
Currently, there is no outdoor watering allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
People in single-residence homes with even-numbered addresses can water their lawns on Sundays and Thursdays, and people in odd-numbered single residential properties can water their lawns on Saturdays and Wednesdays.
Lawn watering is allowed on Tuesdays and Fridays in any other building such as multi-unit residential homes and commercial buildings.
Anyone can water garden plants, trees, shrubs and other vegetation any day of the week outside of the 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. hours, but lawn watering is restricted to two days a week.
Starting in August, surcharges on water rates, depending on customer class and usage, will begin.
Drought surcharges vary by water customer class and for single family customers, the surcharge rate will also vary based on the water use tier, you can expect a rate increase from 10-47%.
You can find a complaint form on the city’s website, along with other daily water usage data and more information on drought restrictions. Ahlstrom said they have not cited or fined anyone yet while they continue to get the word out.