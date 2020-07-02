City of Livingston hosts a pool party to celebrate July Fourth

LIVINGSTON- This Fourth of July weekend will be a unique one as families and friends are asked to celebrate while respect social distancing guidelines.
The city of Livingston is hosting a pool party July 2, 2020 starting at 1 p.m.
Livingston’s only public pool will allow 100 swimmers and non-swimmers to the city’s only pool.
Admission to the pool party and all activities are free. Once you leave the pool no re-entry will be allowed.
A big difference at the pool for this summer is pool toys and floats are not allowed.
Kids under the age of 14 must have an adult or responsible guardian with a signed permission slip.
The pool asks that you leave any food or drinks at home, but a hot dog meal deal for purchase will be available.
The Livingston Recreation Department will have some t-shirts to tie dye available but they have a limited quantity so you may bring your own t-shirt.
There will be a photo booth. a cannon ball contest, and a vehicle and bike decorating contest. Participants will be entered into a drawing for a free pool pass you can use 10 times during the 2020 season.
More information on the event can be found here.