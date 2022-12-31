HELENA, Mont. - It’s that time of year again as many pack up decorations and take out their Christmas tree, and many places across Montana are giving former Christmas trees a new purpose.
In Bozeman, the Forestry Division provides post-holiday Christmas tree recycling and composts trees to be used as organic cover at select sites.
Remove all ornaments, lights, wire, twine and other decorations before dropping off trees and do not cut the tree into smaller pieces.
Bozeman residents can drop off trees at the Softball Complex (lower parking lot on Haggerty Lane) - Entrance on Haggerty Lane, Christie Fields - Enter off East Mason St, just east of the playground, and at the Gallatin County Regional Park - Entrance on West Oak St; the drop site is near the BMX bike area.
In Billings, there are 10 drop-off sites in Yellowstone County, and trees will be recycled into native mulch to be used at ZooMontana and the Montana Audubon Center.
The Yellowstone County Christmas Tree Recycling Program will accept trees through Jan. 21.
Before dropping off a tree, remove tinsel, ornaments and plastic wrapping.
Trees can be dropped off in Billings at Zoo Montana, 2100 South Shiloh Rd.; Schnitzer Steel, 1100 6th Ave. North; Hanser’s Automotive, 430 South Billings Blvd.; Billings Landfill, 5240 Jellison Rd.; Billings Heights: Clevenger Park, Bench Blvd. & Radford Sq.
Drop off locations offered in Yellowstone County include Thompson Park pool parking lot, East 6th St. and First Ave. in Laurel; Lockwood Middle School parking lot, 1932 US Highway 87E and Rocky Mountain Compost, 3060 Farley La. in Lockwood; Shepherd High School parking lot, 7842 Shepherd Rd. in Shepherd; and the United Methodist Church parking lot, 149 Peritse Ave. in Huntley.
In Great Falls, live Christmas trees can be dropped off through Jan. 6 at Meadowlark Park located at Fox Farm and Park Garden Rd., or on Malmstrom Air Force Base at the Balfour Beatty Community Center, 600 Aspen.
Before recycling, you should remove things like lights, decorations and tree stands. Flocked trees cannot be recycled and should not be taken to recycling locations.
Trees recycled in these locations will be composted or used to improve fish habitat.
In Helena, trees can be recycled to help develop habitat for fish in Canyon Ferry Lake.
Helena Boy Scout Troop 214 is collecting live trees on Jan. 7 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at Centennial Park and Bob’s Valley Market.A $5 donation is suggested for trees that are dropped off.
The Troop will also pick-up trees, but registration is required. A $10 donation is suggested for anyone participating in tree pick-up.
To register for tree pick-up, you can visit the Troop’s page here.
Residents with curbside residential waste can also leave trees in the alley or on the boulevard starting Jan. 9. The City says all lights and ornaments should be removed.
Trees can also be dropped off at the Transfer Station (1975 N. Benton Ave.).
In Kalispell, city crews will be picking up Christmas trees through Jan. 13.
Trees need to be free of all ornaments, stands, tinsel, garland or other decorations and placed standing up, if possible, in boulevards. There are no drop off locations.
In Missoula, the City is hosting its annual Christmas Ever-Green tree recycling program through Jan. 14.
Residents may drop off cut Christmas trees at three area parks and Garden City Compost to be recycled into productive mulch and conserve valuable landfill space.
Residents may recycle their trees at McCormick or Playfair parks and Fort Missoula Regional Park (South Ave. parking lot).
You are asked to remove stands and decorations, and to not leave yard waste or other refuse at the drop sites.
