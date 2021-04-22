BOZEMAN, Mont. - If you’re looking to do some spring cleaning of old electronics, Gallatin Solid Waste Management District and 406 Recycling are hosting the annual free electronic waste collection event on Saturday.
The event will be at the Logan Landfill on Saturday, April 24 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Collected items will be processed by 406 Recycling, an R2-certified recycler, which ensures that high environmental standards are met through the entire life of the recycling process a release from the Gallatin Solid Waste Management District says.
All personal information is kept secure until it is destroyed.
Electronic items that will be accepted include: computers, monitors, printers, TVs (including CRT, LCD and rear-projection), radios, digital cameras, mobile phones, routers, scanners, fax machines, DVD players, stereos and equipment, remote controls, keyboards, microwave (clean inside and no tray), servers, tablets, VCR’s, digital clock radios and accessories and cords.
If you’re not sure if something is considered e-waste, you can call 406-582-2493 for clarification.
If you have things to dispose of, you will need to stop at the gate before the scale for instructions. Normal trash rates still apply to other items that need to be disposed of.
According to the Gallatin Solid Waste Management District, Logan Landfill accepts e-waste all year during regular business hours 7:00 am to 5:00 pm Mondays through Fridays, and 7:00 am to 4:30 pm on Saturdays (summer hours) for a fee of $27 per ton, with a $5 minimum for up to 400 pounds.
For more information about the e-waste collection event, you can call Patty at 406-582-2493, or email her at Patricia.Howard@gallatin.mt.gov. You can also visit the Gallatin Solid Waste Management District website: GallatinSolidWaste.org.