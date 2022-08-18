BOZEMAN, Mont. - A climber who was rendered immobile after falling was rescued from Granite Peak on Wednesday.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue’s Heli Team flew to Park County for the rescue and worked with the Comms Team, Park County Sheriff's Office, Montana, Civil Air Patrol and Life Flight Network to help the patient.
The patient was short hauled off the mountain and taken via Lifeflight to receive further medical care.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
