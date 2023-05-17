BOZEMAN, Mont. - The closure order against Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman was rescinded Wednesday, with a new Health Officer Order put in place that they have to meet before reopening.
Following an outbreak of illnesses linked to the restaurant, food samples were analyzed, and the Gallatin City-County Health Department says all samples have come back negative for a series of pathogens and toxins.
An investigation led by the health department with support from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration is still ongoing.
An epidemiologic study is also being conducted to compare the menu items eaten by those who became ill to the menu items from people who ate and were not impacted.
According to the health department, Dave’s Sushi removed and discarded all morel mushrooms and other food inventory, and has corrected all violations from the April 18 inspection.
Before Dave’s Sushi can reopen, they must meet the requirements of a new Health Officer Order that requires specific corrective actions be satisfied before they can reopen for food service to mitigate any future risks to public health.
Corrective actions include providing the health department with specific standard operating procedures, including procedures for addressing biological toxins.
Other actions include mandatory staff training for all food handlers and management staff; providing the names of the staff member(s) who have supervisory and management authority to the health department; successfully passing required inspections; and providing a fresh food inventory.
Once all requirements are met, Dave’s Sushi can reopen.
Previous coverage:
UPDATE, MAY 11 AT 4:16 PM:
The husband of Donna Ventura, Jonathan Ventura, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of Dave's Sushi.
The court documents name APCH, Inc. as the owner and operator of Dave's Sushi, and the defendant in this case, and say that other defendants may be added at a later date.
According to the court documents, Donna Ventura began experiencing symptoms of foodborne illness within an hour of eating the daily special roll at Dave's Sushi on April 17, 2023.
Ventura later collapsed in her home and was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center, where she experienced multiple-organ failure and eventually died on April 29, according to the documents.
The documents say Donna Ventura experienced physical and emotional pain and suffering before succumbing to her injuries and that Jonathan Ventura and their son, Christopher Ventura have been deprived of a wife and mother.
The documents allege that the owners of Dave's Sushi were negligent in serving the daily special roll and that it caused injury and death to Ventura.
Dave's Sushi released the following statement to Nonstop Local on Thursday afternoon:
“We take this pending litigation very seriously. No matter the circumstances, we continue to keep the Ventura family and others in our thoughts.”
UPDATE, MAY 3 AT 5:16 PM:
Dave’s Sushi has shared a statement in response to the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
The statement says that no matter the circumstances or the findings, their hearts to out to the loved ones of the two people who have passed away and to all how have been impacted.
You can read the full statement here:
UPDATE, MAY 3 AT 11:26 AM:
The Gallatin City-County Health Department and the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) gave an update on the foodborne illness outbreak linked to eating food at Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman.
An investigation is still ongoing, however, DPHHS and the health department say that the investigation may not be able to identify a specific pathogen as the source of the outbreak.
If you ate at Dave’s Sushi in late March and April 2023 and experienced illness, you are asked to call and report your symptoms to your local health department so cases can be tracked as a part of the investigation.
So far, 30 people associated with the outbreak have been identified and three had severe outcomes, including hospitalizations, and the deaths of two individuals are being investigated after eating at the restaurant.
The manner and cause of death for the two individuals is pending until autopsy and toxicology results are available.
According to the DPHHS, the pattern of illness identified through case investigation, to date, indicates individuals became sick within 30 minutes to 4.5 hours after their meal. Preliminary investigative findings indicate that food containing morel mushrooms may be the exposure of concern.
At this time no pathogen/toxin has been identified, and both state and federal partners continue to test clinical and food samples.
It has been determined the morel mushrooms served at the restaurant were not distributed to any other restaurants or businesses in Montana.
DPHHS reports the mushrooms were cultivated in China, shipped to a distributor in California, and subsequently sent to multiple states. There are no known associated illnesses in other states identified at this time.
“We remain dedicated to working together with our state partners to investigate the potential pathogen or cause of this foodborne illness outbreak. Our collective efforts in this investigation will continue to be thorough and extensive. We are deeply saddened and extend our sincerest condolences to all the families and friends of the two deceased, as well as all those affected by this outbreak,” stated Lori Christenson, Health Officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
UPDATE: (5/1/2023) - The Gallatin County Coroner is investigating the death of a Belgrade woman who died at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center on Saturday.
According to a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Donna Ventura's death is suspected to be linked to foodborne illness.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department has been notified and is conducting their own investigation, said Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer.
Ventura's cause and manner of death are pending until autopsy and toxicology reports are available, he said.
Springer said Ventura was a patron of Dave's Sushi, though Springer does not know the last time she ate at the establishment, and they have not established a connection between the restaurant and Ventura's death.
Dave's Sushi posted a statement on Facebook Monday afternoon, saying they are still waiting on the Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conclude their investigations. The restaurant remains closed.
FIRST REPORT: (4/22/2023) - Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman has voluntarily closed after several customers became sick after eating there on April 17.
On Instagram, the restaurant said they believe the common ingredient that may have been consumed was FDA-approved cultured, morel mushrooms used in that days’ special roll.
The Gallatin County Health Department was notified, and Dave’s Sushi is voluntarily closed while the health department conducts their investigation.
“We will remain temporarily closed until we get more information. We continue to care very much about our guests, staff, and the community, and our thoughts are with those who were reported ill,” Dave’s Sushi said.
Anyone with questions or concerns can reach out at questions@daves-sushi.com
Article originally published April 22, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.