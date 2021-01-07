BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Co-Op will donate 10 cents of every bulk apple sold to the non-profit Fork and Spoon this January.
This program is also known as "Apple a Day".
Fork and Spoon is Montana's first and only pay-what-you-can restaurant.
The restaurant serves homegrown meals at a price that is affordable and donation based.
Due to COVID-19, Fork and Spoon has seen an increase of costumers getting food-to-go.
Leigh Smutko, Fork and Spoon head chef said, "Right now people are going up and down with what they are able to get financially and so being able to have a stability point to knowing every night I can come to Fork and Spoon and every night I can I am going to be able to get a hot meal no matter what is going on in the rest of my day."
Smutko said the Fork and Spoon is a place that can be a bright point in many people's lives.
Every month the Co-Op supports a different non-profit organization.
The "Apple a Day" Fork and Spoon donations will last until the end of the month.
If one is not able to donate in-person they are encouraged to make a monetary donation to the Fork and Spoon online.
In 2020, the Apple a Day program raised more than $25,000 for 12 groups.