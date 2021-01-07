Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/ The following weather hazards are expected: Periods of fog with visibility of 1/2 mile or less. Until 445 AM MST Friday. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 to 1 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Hill, Cascade, Chouteau, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Judith Basin, Fergus, Jefferson, Broadwater, Meagher and Gallatin Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog is occurring in the Helena valley and near Havre. Fog is expected to expand in coverage and become more widespread overnight across Central and Southwest Montana, especially within river valleys, and also at mid-slope areas where lower clouds intersect terrain. Expect variable conditions, as some locations within the advisory area will remain clear. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&