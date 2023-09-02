BOZEMAN, Mont. - Cold Smoke Coffeehouse in Bozeman has closed and will reopen under a new name.
On social media, the business announced the sale and transfer of the Oak and 19th location, which will be renamed Mukai Coffeehouse and reopen with the same staff, coffee and new options.
The Huffine location will be closed and the building will go up for sale.
“...For the past 13 years we have been honored to be a part of the Bozeman Coffee Community. As bothCold Smoke and RamsHead have grown, we needed to choose as we could not successfully run 2 large businesses at the same time,” the announcement reads.
Any Cold Smoke gift cards can still be used at Mukai for the next year.
“We want to thank the Bozeman Community for the support over the years, and we look forward to what Donald plans to bring to the coffee community!”
