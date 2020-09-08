BOZEMAN, Mont. - Four city commissioners - including the city's deputy mayor - called for an additional meeting to discuss the resignation of Bozeman Mayor Chris Mehl at a special City Commission meeting on Tuesday night addressing allegations of inappropriate behavior by the city's mayor.
The three-hour meeting was held amid the ongoing Bridger Foothills Fire, a point that multiple commissioners touched on.
Mayor Mehl is still in his position after the special meeting was called to address claims that his behavior toward former and current city employees was aggressive and unprofessional, and bordered on bullying, intimidation, and verbal abuse. The commission made it clear before the meeting started that no decision on Mehl's future as mayor would be made on Tuesday night.
The explosive allegations about Mehl came to light for the first time last Thursday through hundreds of pages of documents that were released to the public after a Freedom of Information Act request by a Bozeman-based lawyer.
The allegations mostly stem from former City Manager Andrea Surratt, who left her job suddenly in December. In the documents released Thursday, Surratt - who was the city's first and only female city manager - claims she told Mehl at the time that she was leaving her position because of his behavior. Mehl and Surratt worked together while he was a city commissioner and deputy mayor, but not while he was mayor - a position he's held since January 2020. Mehl told Montana Right Now last week that he couldn't say for certain why Surratt left her position or if he was a factor in it.
Surratt claims Mehl led by intimidation and was aggressive not only to her but to other members of the city while he was a commissioner and deputy mayor. Her claims were backed up by the interim city manager who filled in after Surratt left, Dennis Taylor. The new city manager, Jeff Mihelich, began in May and Mehl says Mihelich has told him that he hasn't seen any of the behavior Surratt and Taylor have talked about.
Deputy Mayor Cyndy Andrus - who served as mayor over Mehl for two years and also spoke out against him on Tuesday - and City Commissioner Terry Cunningham both called directly for Mehl's resignation. Two other city commissioners requested that another meeting be held to discuss appropriate actions.
"I believe this turn of events has provided a shock to the system," said Cunningham during the meeting. "We have looked in the mirror as a commission... the majority of the commission doesn't like the reflection we see. It has opened my eyes and it has made me more aware that I need to call out bad behavior when I see it. Ignoring it and not addressing it head-on created a disastrous result."
During his time addressing commissioners, Cunningham said that he was inspired to run for a commissioner by Mehl, who he looked up to and saw as a mentor. Former interim city manager Taylor said in documents that he personally liked Mehl and believed he was smart and dedicated. Cunningham described what he saw from Mehl once he started working with him on the city commission as "heartbreaking."
Cunningham told his fellow commissioners and other city officials during Tuesday's meeting that he directly witnessed aggressive behavior from the mayor toward multiple city employees, namely Surratt and Taylor. He recalled one instance where Mehl asked Taylor to stay back with him after a city commission meeting.
According to Cunningham, Mehl began confronting Taylor aggressively, saying that "even though he - Mr. Taylor - is a Marine with combat experience, Mehl's behavior rattled him significantly and appeared threatening to him."
Taylor later described Mehl's behavior as being "like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" to Cunningham.
Cunningham also claimed he spoke with a city contractor who told him that Mehl had asked him to do something unethical at some point during his contract. Cunningham did not expand on what that action was, or who was making the accusation.
Mehl addressed the allegations, saying that he asks hard questions and believes that that's what the residents of Bozeman deserve. Cunningham later posited that Mehl's confrontations go "beyond asking hard questions."
Mehl also apologized several times throughout the night to anyone that he says may have been hurt by his "direct" style of communication, but insists he's never belittled or name-called any employees.
"I clearly need to own the issue. Both my passion for the city and my style, as I said, sometimes rubs people the wrong way. I own that and I can and am working on it," said Mehl. "The steps I'm taking include the apology that I mentioned before, an awareness of the intensity of my style, compensating for my position of power and being more aware of that when I'm talking to people about mayor or commissioner and how that could include confrontation."
Mehl told Montana Right Now last week that he did not plan to resign.
No decision was made on Tuesday night, but multiple commissioners asked that another meeting be held to make a decision on the mayor's behavior and alleged city rule violations.
HAPPENING NOW: Bozeman City Commission is meeting right now to address the situation with Mayor Chris Mehl, who has been accused of bullying, unprofessional behavior, and interfering with city business #mtnews (THREAD)— Rachel Louise Just (@RLJnews) September 9, 2020