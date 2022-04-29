BOZEMAN, Mont. - State of Play a new indoor art and play space in Bozeman hosted a week-long toy and book drive to help fill Family Promise of Gallatin Valley's playroom Thursday.
Family Promise of Gallatin Valley in Montana is a non-profit organization that works with the community to develop solutions for families facing homelessness.
With the help of the community donations, the Great Rocky Mountain Toy Company, and the State of Play over 500 books and around 1,000 new toys, puzzles and games were donated to Family Promise.
"I was excited about the State of Play... I went and saw their facility and they have just activities where the parents can interact with the kids and help guide them through playing with their kids. I think that is huge, especially for families that are in this crisis, they might not have the capacity to give that one-on-one time as much," Family Promise Community Engagement and Volunteer Manager, Kylie Kaufman said.
The new play space is also located above the Rising Star Early Learning Center which, allows kids facing homelessness another space to grow.
State of Play Owners Katie Dolen and Kama Werner said, "Kama and I feel like all children deserve access to high-quality play and creative experiences so through this we really feel like we have sprinkled some of our magic from State of Play into the space so that all children can experience the instinctive true essence what it feels like to play in a really beautiful space."
State of Play also offers a scholarship program that allows kids from any background free open play periods at their center.
More information about State of Play's scholarship program and their play space can be found here.
More information about Family Promise and its services can be found here.
