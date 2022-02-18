HELENA, Mont. - Funding to help with affordable healthcare services to communities in rural Montana was announced Friday.
Community Health Partners (CHP) received funding to support their efforts in providing affordable healthcare services to medically underserved communities in rural Montana according to a release from Senator Steve Daines.
Services are offered by CHP in several locations across Montana, including in Belgrade, Bozeman, Livingston and West Yellowstone.
“I’m glad to see Community Health Partners receive these resources to support Montanans in need of affordable health care. This funding will allow patients in Park County and Gallatin County to continue receiving important medical and dental services,” Senator Steve Daines said.
