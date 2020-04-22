Community hosts virtual cooking classes to keep big sky residents engaged during quarantine

BIG SKY- With people locked up in their homes small businesses are coming together in Big Sky to keep people together and business moving forward.
A box of food that is being sold is giving people something to look forward to. It’s giving a creative outlet while also supporting local businesses.
“Cooking brings joy to people,” Alex Omania the owner of Lotus Pad in Big Sky said, “it gives us all an opportunity to be in the present moment.”
Omania is teaching virtual cooking classes to give people a creative medium right now.
“We’re all kind of thinking so much about what’s going on in the world that we just need an opportunity to be able to get out of that headspace,” Omania said.
Her online cooking class is a collaboration between local businesses and the Big Sky Community Organization.
It’s not just for the moms and dads at home, organizers say kids at home and get involved as well.
“Youth have been participating with their parents so that gives an after school activity,” Ciara Wolf the C.E.O of Big Sky Community Organization said, “after kids have been online all day doing school they can then step away and bake something and it’s a really fun engaging activity.”
There is an option to make a larger dinner and an option to bake, the baking classes don't require boxes and try to take advantage of products already in one's home.
Omania says she wants to be a point of excitement for kids and members of the community during their day.
“What we focus on grows so everybody loves food let’s grow our bellies,” Omania said.
If you'd like information on how to take one of the classes and purchase the box of food you can follow this link.