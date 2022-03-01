BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County community members are invited to gather at the county courthouse in support of and solidarity with Ukraine Tuesday at 7 p.m.
A release from state senator Pat Flowers (SD 32) said the Gallatin County Courthouse will be lit up with blue and yellow lights. The event does not have a planned program nor speakers.
“Many of us are all feeling a mix of emotions as we watch the tragedy in Ukraine unfold: sadness, anger, outrage, admiration for the human spirit and most of all, empathy,” Flowers said in the release. “Tonight is a small gesture for Montanans to send a little light to the people of Ukraine in their darkness of struggle and loss.”
