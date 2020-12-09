Community organizations pitch in to replace family’s stolen bike trailer

BOZEMAN- A local family’s bike trailer was stolen leaving them no way to get around town, but a few community organizations stepped up to replace their main source of transportation.
The local family is one of hundreds of young families under nonprofit Thrive’s Partnership Project, a home visiting program that provides a support network to young families in the Gallatin Valley with children up to five years of age.
Play it Again Sports in Bozeman, one of many locally owned businesses helping out Thrive’s multiple programs for families in the area, decided to step up and help out.
“We heard about it and I mean it was a no brainer, it was like okay let’s see if we can help out like you know, I mean it’s awesome, that’s what it’s all about, we want to be part of the community as much as we want the community to embrace us,” John Acheson, owner of Play it Again Sports explained.
Play it Again Sports has helped out Thrive’s Parent Place program with over a $1,000 of sports equipment for families in need.
Thrive had helped out that same family through their Partnership Project that serves more than 150 young families in need in the Gallatin Valley.
Brittany Eilers, the business partnership officer for Thrive, said the Bozeman spirit of helping has allowed them to replace the family’s bike trailer along with helping other families out during these difficult times.
“It’s inspiring to all of us, times are really hard right now but to know that we have partners and a community that are so supportive is really encouraging, we’re not alone in the challenges that we face, and we have folks that we can go to for help,” Eilers said.
More information on Play it Again Sports can be found here.
More information on Thrive can be found here.