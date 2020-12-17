Community pitches in on Giving Tree supplying presents to more than 80 kids in need

Weather Alert

...Light snow today around Big Sky and West Yellowstone... Periods of light snow are expected over Southwest MT today. Most of the snowfall will affect areas south of line from Big Sky to Lima. New snow accumulations today of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Visibility could be reduced to less than one mile at times in areas of falling or blowing snow. Those traveling along portions of Highway 191 from Big Sky to West Yellowstone or over Mondia Pass on Interstate 15 should be prepared for snow covered roadways at times.