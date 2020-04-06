BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County remains the epicenter of coronavirus in Montana, home to more than one-third of the state's cases. While officials don't currently have an answer for why Gallatin's numbers are so high, that's not stopping some people from speculating.
Some local residents have expressed their belief that Gallatin County has such a high number of cases because of the part-time residents that have fled there from out-of-state. But how true is that idea?
Health officials in the county says that it's too early to say absolutely if outside visitors are why Gallatin County has such a large caseload, but they don't believe it to be a major factor at the moment. Instead, it's community spread that's they believe is plaguing the county.
In Bozeman, there's only been a slight uptick in short-term vacation rentals - around six percent, according to analytics research company AirDNA - since the pandemic started spreading to the Treasure State. In Big Sky - home to the Yellowstone Club and a major market for out-of-state tourists - it's just under a 50% increase.
But both of those numbers pale in comparison to the ones seen just a few hours north in Whitefish, where vacation rentals nearly doubled in March.
One luxury vacation rental in Whitefish even marketed the area in an email to their directory as a place for out-of-staters to quarantine, boasting "a low population to help with social distancing," according to screenshots shared by Buzzfeed News. That rental company has since apologized.
But the influx of tourists and part-time residents to the small city - whether they were brought there by similar ads or not - forced the Whitefish City Council to bar hotels and short-term rentals from making reservations for anything but essential business.
At the moment, leaders in Bozeman leaders say they don't have plans to make a decision like the one in Whitefish. If things continue as they have been, they might not need to anyway. The biggest airport in the state, Bozeman Yellowstone, is currently operating at just five percent of its normal capacity.
Mehl explains: "If a decision is made I would hope that it would be not just Bozeman but the health department for the county, Belgrade, that would look into this together and make a decision rather than just one of us."
Rural areas around the country continue to report much higher numbers of short-term rentals this March compared to other years, and Montana does follow some of those trends.
But if it's not people from outside of the state that are spreading the virus, then it's our own community members.
“If we do anything," says Mehl, "we look to do it together. Whether you’re a Montana five-generation native or visiting Montana for the first time, [you] have to go through a two week self-quarantine. And that’s the key. We need to do social distancing.”
Especially if you're in Gallatin County, you are urged to continue washing your hands, practicing social distancing, and limiting contact with other people.