BOZEMAN, Mont. - What will Bozeman look like in five years, or 30 years? Bozeman residents and officials met - virtually - on Thursday to talk about that, through the city's new draft climate plan.
The Bozeman Climate Plan outlines three main goals: reducing greenhouse gas emissions by a quarter by 2025, getting to totally net-renewable electricity by 2030, and carbon neutral by 2050. Those are big solutions for big problems.
"What we're doing from a policy level will be implementing incentives and policies to help guide that level of growth," said Jon Henderson, Bozeman's Strategic Services Director.
The plan also includes 18 actions that Bozeman residents can do to support the effort to address climate change in their own lives, with suggestions like scheduling a home energy audit, reducing energy use on items like dishwashers during peak energy periods (4-8 PM), taking alternative methods of transportation such as biking or carpooling, cutting down on car idling, and reducing pesticide and herbicide use.
The meeting lasted for over an hour, and brought up some points that the plan didn't quite address. Namely, composting.
"The city of Bozeman has been working on scaling-up household compost service for a number of years," says Natalie Meyer, Sustainability Program Manager for the City of Bozeman. "It's really just a matter of timing."
Attendees brought up questions about up-cycling compost and taking care of the small compost businesses that are already in Bozeman if the city starts its own composting facility.
The city pulled three dozen members of the community in June 2019 to help them draft the plan. But one person on Thursday wanted to know: how many were indigenous?
"I'm wondering if you all had brought in surrounding tribal communities who have traditionally stewarded this land?" asked an attendee named Mark.
Meyer's answer: "We had one climate team member who identified with a tribe... However, I do wish that we had more engagement with the tribal community."
Officials say they'll use the feedback going forward in making more drafts of the plan.
The people involved in the plan are asking community members to participate in a short survey, which can be taken any time before October 25.
If you want to read the full draft Bozeman Climate Plan, click here. For the executive summary, click here.