Congressman Greg Gianforte to hold Monday virtual town hall

BOZEMAN- Congressman Gianforte will be hosting a statewide town hall Monday morning regarding COVID-19, its fallout, and emergency federal resources available to help.
Dr. Heidi Duncan, MD, FAAFP, a family physician and the physician director of health policy at Billings Clinic, and Dan Nordberg with the U.S. Small Business Administration will join for the event.
Topics that will be discussed, how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, how to protect yourself and others, and what the federal government is doing to help support workers, families, and businesses with emergency relief.
This call will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, to join the call you can follow this link.