BRIDGER RANGE, Mont. - The avalanche danger in the Bridger Range is rated considerable.
A foot and a half of snow fell in the range since Friday that is being blown into drifts. On some slopes, the wind slabs are sitting on a thin layer of weak, faceted snow which could be triggered from below and travel further than expected the Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports.
“The interplay of loose snow, wind and a weak layer are creating dangerous avalanche conditions,” the Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center said “Avoid all wind-loaded terrain where the avalanche danger is rated CONSIDERABLE.”
More information and daily updates on avalanche danger can be found on the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center website here.
