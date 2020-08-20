BOZEMAN, Mont. - Construction has begun on a project that's been in the works for more than a decade and went to the public for a vote three different times before it finally got the 'okay:' the Bozeman public safety center.
Bozeman's current facilities are located around the city, with many of them based in a former 1960s Catholic high school that's shared with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Gallatin County court system.
The new center will be just north of downtown Bozeman in a lot directly east of the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. It'll be home to the city's fire and police departments, court, and victim services.
The public safety center finally gained enough public support in 2018 after the city split with the county to campaign for its own center, which will be just for city safety services (the county gave its own shot at a county-only public safety center in the most recent election, but voters shot that proposal down).
It was likely the big price tag that put voters off for so long, with $36.4 million being the final budget approved by voters. But in an interesting twist, the project will be coming in under budget thanks to recycling.
Chuck Winn, Bozeman's Assistant City manager says that fact is a major point of pride: "We were able to crush and reuse 7,000 tons of asphalt and 3,000 tons of concrete. So, the base of the building and the base of the parking lot is mostly reused material from the site before we started construction. So that's good for the environment, it's good for the budget, and most importantly it's good for the project."
And of course top of mind during this pandemic: how will these construction workers stay safe?
Winn says construction workers will be hand washing and social distancing, as well as wearing masks when they can't stay six feet apart.
The project is expected to be done in April 2022.