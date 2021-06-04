BOZEMAN, Mont. - Eastbound on and off-ramps at the Belgrade Interchange and the Airway Boulevard Interchange will be closed to motorists for part of the day Monday, June 7.

The eastbound closure of the Belgrade Interchange, Exit 298, and the Airway Boulevard Interchange, Exit 299, will be for the Montana Department of Transportation to mill and pave the eastbound lanes.

Work will begin in the morning and is expected to be completed in the afternoon and the closure is expected to last for about four hours.

During the ramp closures, those needing to use the on or off-ramps at the Belgrade or Airway Boulevard Interchanges will need to use an alternate route. A release from the Montana Department of Transportation asks motorists to continue east on I-90 and take the North 19th Avenue Exit, Exit 305, and return to their exit on westbound I-90, or take Frontage Road.

Work is also anticipated to start on the Bozeman Hill Guardrail Project on Wednesday, June 9.

The project begins east of the Bozeman Trail Road Interchange, Exit 313, and ends about two miles east of the Flynn Creek Road Interchange, Exit 324.

During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane where guardrail work is taking place. There will also be a 12-foot width restriction in place for westbound traffic from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm Monday through Friday in the Bozeman Hill Guardrail Project work zone.

Construction of both projects is expected to be done in the fall of 2021.

“Milling and paving the interchange ramps is an important step in the project,” said MDT Engineering Project Manager Craig Walker. “We’re making steady progress and are looking forward to making Bozeman Hill safer as we begin construction on the Bozeman Hill Guardrail Project.”