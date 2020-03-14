BOZEMAN- Gallatin County officials spoke today regarding the one presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the Gallatin County area.
The county believes this individual had limited interaction with the public.
This individual is a male in his 40s and has mild symptoms. Right now he’s home and is in good condition.
County officials say this individual did, however, have recent international travel.
The county was not able to release the location but said that that individual did come from Europe.
"We’ve provided flight number that the person came in on Wednesday evening,” Matt Kelley Health Officer for Gallatin City-County said, ”what happens next is the state health department will work with the airlines and identify individuals who were within a certain radius of the family when they flew in and then the contact investigation will continue.”
Kelley went on to say that this person was cautious about staying home and limited exposure to the public.
Individuals who traveled with the individual with the keys self quarantine and also had no interaction with schools or senior living facilities.
They do believe the risk to the public related to this case remains low due to limited exposure.
This person had no contact with schools or senior care facilities. For now, the city-county health department is saying the very best thing that we all can be doing is paying extra close attention to washing our hands.