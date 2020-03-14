Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH UP TO 12 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. * WHERE...GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&