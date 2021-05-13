BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin City-County Health Department, with the support of the Bozeman Public Schools, has confirmed two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children 12 and older.

The clinics will be held Friday, May 14 at Sacajawea and Chief Joseph Middle Schools and Monday, May 17 at Bozeman and Gallatin High Schools.

According to Bozeman School District #7 (BSD#7), families in the school district have registered 650 students for the upcoming clinics, and due to demand, they have expanded the appointment slots at each school to accommodate more families.

“Despite these expanded appointments, we may not be able to accommodate all families that wish to have their child vaccinated,” BSD#7 wrote in a release.

Parent consent is required for individuals under the age of 18. Parental consent is obtained through the appointment registration links sent by the school.

According to BSD#7, the private links are only being sent to the parent contact information provided by families within Powerschool. If you did not receive a link, you are asked to contact your child’s school to update your contact information.