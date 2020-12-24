COVID-19 vaccines coming to long-term care facilities as early as next week

BOZEMAN- Frontline healthcare workers in Gallatin County are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations and soon nursing home residents and staff are expected to get their own.
Governor Steve Bullock announced via press release the COVID-19 vaccine could arrive at nursing homes in his second week COVID-19 vaccine plan to more than 300 assisted living facilities in Montana.
CVS Health said they will begin nursing home vaccinations in Montana as early as next week starting Dec. 28 estimating they will vaccinate an estimated 13,218 patients at 106 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Montana themselves.
Walgreens, Big Sky Managed Care Pharmacy and CVS Health will offer on-site COVID-19 vaccination services for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The doses will be provided directly to the participating pharmacies to administer.
Bozeman Health said they have vaccinated 1,147 employees as of Dec. 22, 2020.
Gallatin County Chief of Emergency Management and Fire Patrick Lonergan said Community Health Partners and the City-County Health Department will receive their first doses sometime this week.
Lonergan confirmed that shipments are in Gallatin County and vaccinations are expected to start soon but as for the general public he asks for patience.
“We expect that it will likely take into perhaps summer by the time we really truly get through everybody that needs to be vaccinated and we got to remember that the vaccination is a two-shot series so depending on which vaccine you get you either have to come back in three weeks or four weeks and get a follow up shot,” Lonergan said.
Lonergan said Gallatin County’s intentions are to have vaccination sites across the county to make it as easy as possible for the general public to receive vaccinations when the time comes and they will work with the state on an online sign-up.
The Gallatin County Health Department said in a Facebook post that they are working closely with healthcare and community leaders to develop a vaccine distribution plan.
The most up-to-date information on COVID-19 vaccines in Gallatin County can be found here.