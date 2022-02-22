Crash blockage on US-191 near Gallatin Gateway

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&