Crash blockage on US-191 near Gallatin Gateway

GALLATIN GATEWAY, Mont. - There is a crash blockage on U.S. Highway 191 westbound near Gallatin Gateway Tuesday.
The crash is located at mile-marker 77.
The Montana Department of Transportation is asking drivers to slow down and be careful.
Road conditions are snowy and icy from Junction Montana 84 West and 85 North-Bozeman to Junction Montana 64-Big Sky. There scattered snow and ice on the roadway from Junction Interstate 90-Bozeman to Junction Montana 84 West and 85 North-Bozeman, according to MDT.
