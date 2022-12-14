Crash blocking I-90 EB lane near Bozeman, multiple crashes reported in area

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash in the I-90 eastbound driving lane near Bozeman Wednesday with the lane blocked.
The crash is located at mile-markers 306 to 307 I-90 eastbound, Junction Montana Secondary 570-Bozeman-Exit 306 to 0.75 mile west of Junction Montana Secondary 412-Bozeman-Exit 305.
Bozeman Fire said there are multiple crashes on I-90 including a rollover with injuries.
Road conditions are scattered snow and ice.
