BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin Gateway Rural Fire District (GGRFD) responded to a crash at the intersection of Gooch Hill Road and US 191 on Monday.

According to a Facebook post from GGFRD, one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

GGRFD says the highway was closed for a short period of time, causing traffic to  back up for miles in both directions.

The crash prompted GGRFD to remind everyone to use seatbelts and slow down.

Tags

News For You