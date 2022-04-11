Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected in the Missoula Valley. Northeast wind 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the Rattlesnake area. North winds 25 to 35 mph in the Bitterroot Valley developing late. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of around one inch in Missoula, 1 to 3 inches Lolo to Victor, and 4 to 8 inches Hamilton to Conner. * WIND...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected in the Missoula Valley. Northeast wind 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the Rattlesnake area. North winds 25 to 35 mph in the Bitterroot Valley Monday night into Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&