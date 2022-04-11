BOZEMAN, Mont. - A crash involving two semi-trucks is creating blockage on I-90 east of Bozeman Monday.
The Montana Department of Transportation said on their 511 road report website the crash is blocking the eastbound passing lane at mile-marker 324.
Additionally at mile-marker 324, the westbound driving lane is blocked due to a crash with unknown blockage slide-off.
Drivers should slow down and look out for emergency and maintenance crews.
