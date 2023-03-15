BOZEMAN, Mont. - A multi-car crash that had US-191 fully blocked Wednesday involved six cars and a semi-truck.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports the crash happened around 10:15 am around mile marker 66.
Deputies first arrived on scene at 10:48 am, and at 11:23 am the road was closed so the accident could be cleared.
The sheriff’s office says they assisted the Big Sky Fire Department and Montana Highway Patrol to man the roadblock at Gallatin Road and Lone Mountain Trail.
No injuries were reported in the accident.
Around 2:38 pm, the scene was cleared and law enforcement patrolled the canton to ensure the road was safe to reopen.
During the closure, about six miles of northbound traffic backed up in the canyon, according to the sheriff’s office.
“There were 16 traffic incidents in the Big Sky area due to the weather between 7:00 am and 3:00 pm with no injuries reported,” the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said. “Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind travelers to always be prepared for changing weather conditions and hazardous roads. Plan ahead and use alternate routes whenever possible.”
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A multi-car pile up has US-191 closed in both directions from around Big Sky to Four Corners in Gallatin County.
The Montana Highway Patrol reports there is a full blockage of the highway and that there are no alternate routes available.
Blowing snow and ice are being reported on roadways in the area.
People are being told to avoid the area if possible.
