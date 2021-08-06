MANHATTAN, Mont. - A motorcycle crash is blocking the westbound lane on the frontage road S-205 4-miles west of Manhattan near mile-marker 7 due to a crash Friday.
A Montana State Highway Patrol trooper told us the driver of the motorcycle is okay, and crews should have the scene cleaned up in a few minutes.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, there is one-lane traffic and traffic delays in the area. People heading to Manhattan from Three Fork or Logan, and vice versa, will want to use I-90.
We update with more information as it becomes available.