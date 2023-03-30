MANHATTAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting the westbound passing lane of I-90 is blocked just outside Manhattan.
A commercial vehicle crash is blocking the lane at mile marker 289.
As of Thursday at 11:37 am, the MDT is reporting scattered snow and ice on roads in the area.
According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight in the Canyon Ferry, Helena Valley, Gallatin Valley and Madison River Valley areas.
Anticipated snow and low temperatures overnight is expected to freeze wet surfaces and create icy conditions.
