UPDATE:
Just before 2:30, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reported I-90 eastbound from mile marker 313 to mile marker 317, just outside of Bozeman, is completely blocked.
Law enforcement is responding to the crash.
The Bear Canyon Exit is still accessible, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Montana Department of Transportation’s 5-1-1 map is reporting roads in the area are snow covered.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Heavy snowfall is impacting parts of Gallatin County Saturday.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center is reporting 12 inches of new snow in Hyalite, with 6 to 7 inches in the Bridgers, near Big Sky, and south of West Yellowstone and 3 to 4 inches in the Taylor Fork and near Cooke City, with more snow still expected to fall.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue is warning people of dangerous conditions on Hyalite Road as heavy snowfall is making it difficult for a plow truck to get up the road to clear it all.
“Please be patient as they are doing their best to clear all roads as safely as possible,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue wrote.
The avalanche center says conditions are most dangerous in places with the most new snow, and avalanches will be easily triggered anywhere this new snow has been drifted into deeper slabs.
They say there is concern that new snow may tip the scales and cause huge avalanches to break deep in the snowpack.
Recreationists are being told to stay off and out from under all steep slopes.
Avalanche danger is considerable near Bozeman, Big Sky and West Yellowstone, while avalanche danger is moderate near Cooke City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.