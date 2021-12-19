BOZEMAN, Mont. - Following Saturday’s game in Bozeman, a car was found crashed on Kagy Blvd. by a passerby.
According to Bozeman Fire, the car was found just before 2:00 am and was unoccupied and showed signs that the driver was injured.
The surrounding area was searched for a patient, however, nobody was found.
Fire and EMS crews cleared the scene and police are investigating the plates found on the vehicle.
Bozeman Fire says they responded to 20 emergent calls Saturday, not including those at the stadium or surrounding blocks.
A special response team was staffed in a two-block radius during the game.