Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Multiple threats of freezing rain and snow. Freezing drizzle/ rain has developed and will likely continue through 3-4 AM. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. Around that time a change over to snow is forecast to happen and snowfall intensities should quickly ramp up to moderate. After 5pm, snowfall intensities will vary between moderate and heavy. Total snowfall by Monday morning of 4 to 8 inches.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Light snow will continue for areas north of Florence, MT into Missoula, through this morning. Moderate to heavy snow will develop later this afternoon when the arctic boundary approaches. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Blowing snow will be possible near Hellgate Canyon. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&