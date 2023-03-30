BOZEMAN, Mont. - There are multiple crashes reported outside Bozeman Thursday.
A commercial vehicle crash is is blocking one lane on Highway 191, south of Belgrade. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said the crash is located on mile-marker 66.5, 15.50 miles south of Junction Montana 84 West and 85 North-Bozeman.
Travelers should expect delays.
Another commercial vehicle crash is blocking the I-90 westbound passing lane at mile-marker 289, 0.75 mile west of Junction Montana Secondary 288 and 346-Manhattan-Exit 288.
Road conditions in these areas are snowy and icy.
Bozeman Fire said via Facebook roads are very slippery. Travelers should go slow and prepare to take extra time traveling.
