LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A public land dispute that's become a national talking point for public lands issues may be one step closer to having a solution.
The dispute over the Crazy Mountains in southwest Montana, 25 miles northeast of Livingston, has gone on since long before Montana was a state and has become the picture of the battle between public and private land ownership in the American West.
But one local movement is trying to do the impossible: make a deal that could work for both groups.
Humans have wanted to be in the Crazy Mountains for centuries, starting with its first owners and caregivers: the Crow tribe. Over the centuries, that land was taken from the tribe and sold off into the checkerboard pattern that we still see on the range today.
You can't get from one side of the range to the other without going through private lands. And though the Forest Service has some agreements for trails winding through the private land, there's still a lot of confusion and hostility between recreationists and some landowners.
Leslie Feigel, CEO of the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce, knows some of the ranchers who once allowed public access to their land - but have since closed them due to the toll inconsiderate recreationists made on their property.
"The rancher is going, 'Well I allowed people to come through for years, for a generation. And they destroyed my land,'" Feigel explains.
It's not just ranchers. Both sides are frustrated, and from that frustration came the Crazy Mountain Access Project. The goal of the community-built coalition is a land swap on the east side of the range that will work for both landowners and the people who want access to their land.
Erica Lighthiser is Deputy Director of the Park County Environmental Council and a committee member of the Crazy Mountain Access Project.
"Long term, we've got to steward these lands," says Lighthiser. "We've got to be better partners."
The plan also includes an agreement that would allow Crow tribe members access to Crazy Peak, a mountain they consider sacred.
The project is gaining steam. On Wednesday, Lighthiser and Feigel met to discuss the coalition. While the Crazy Mountains are a large project to tackle, the solutions to make it accessible in a way that would benefit landowners and recreationists are taking place mostly in small ways, such as public forums and one-on-one conversations like the one between Lighthiser and Feigel.
The proposal will give the Forest Service over 5,200 acres of private land. That would include a new 22-mile trail, paid for by the exclusive and notoriously-private Yellowstone Club in Big Sky. The club is funding the trail in exchange for 500 acres of expert ski terrain from the Forest Service in Big Sky.
Private landowners would get more than 3,600 acres in the land swap, mostly consolidating public lands that were already scattered between private lands.
This is one of the first steps in getting the project moving forward, but it's far from a done deal. Other mountain ranges in southwest Montana, like the Gallatin Range and Bridger Range, had similar checkerboard ownerships until enough land swaps occurred that they were able to become one cohesive and accessible public land area. Lighthiser says they're trying to gather as much support as they can before they take the proposal to the Forest Service, potentially sometime in November 2020.