Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH UP TO 6 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, MADISON, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL 10 AM MDT THURSDAY. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS THROUGH TONIGHT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY THROUGH TONIGHT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AFTER A PERIOD OF RELATIVELY QUIET CONDITIONS FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING, ANOTHER STORM IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE NORTHERN ROCKIES FROM FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN

