GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - Search and rescue crews were called out to Fan Mountain after a skier was injured.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue report the skier was backcountry skiing when they fell and slid several hundred feet down the slope.
The individual sustained a knee injury, which prevented their self-rescue.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in Big Sky coordinated with Big Sky Ski Patrol and Lifeflight Medical Helicopter to access the skier and fly them off the mountain to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
On April 17, 2021, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue was called to Fan Mountain for an injured skier. The...Posted by Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue on Sunday, April 18, 2021