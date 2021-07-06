UPDATE: JULY 6 AT 10:45 A.M.
The U.S. Forest Service said in a release crews will resume enforcing the fire line and mop-up work on the Wheeler Mountain Fire Tuesday.
The fire is still burning less than an acre and no structures are threatened.
The fire reported near Blacktail Peak has had little fire activity, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire was caused by lightening.
The Blacktail Peak fire is burning less than an acre, and no structures are threatened.
UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 8 P.M.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crews are trying to extinguish the Wheeler Mountain Fire burning on Wheeler Mountain 7-miles south east of Gallatin Gateway in the Bear Creak area Monday.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest said in a release the fire was reported the night of Sunday, July 4 around 7 p.m.
Right now, the fire is burning .8-acres in heavy timber and thick brush on steep, rugged terrain.
At this time, Wheeler Mountain Trail is closed. Crews are using Big Bear Lake for water, and CGNF asks the public to keep out of the area.
There is currently some rainfall over the fire. CGNF said crews are trying hard to make as much progress as possible on the fire Monday in hot, dry and windy weather conditions forecasted this week.
No structures are threatened, and the cause is under investigation.