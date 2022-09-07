BOZEAN, Mont. - Crews are fighting a small wildfire that was reported near Mystic Lake, 10 miles south of downtown Bozeman, Tuesday night.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest said in a Facebook post the fire is an estimated 3/4 acres big as of Wednesday.
The fire was 1/4 acre when it was discovered Tuesday at around 9:30 p.m.
CGNF is asking those using the Sourdough Trail to be prepared to see firefighting traffic and equipment.
At this time, there are three engines, a UTV and a helicopter dropping water from Mystic Lake over the fire.
CGNF asks those visiting Mystic Lake to stay away from the area the helicopter is working.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.