BOZEAN, Mont. - Crews are fighting a small wildfire that was reported near Mystic Lake, 10 miles south of downtown Bozeman, Tuesday night.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest said in a Facebook post the fire is an estimated 3/4 acres big as of Wednesday.

The fire was 1/4 acre when it was discovered Tuesday at around 9:30 p.m.

CGNF is asking those using the Sourdough Trail to be prepared to see firefighting traffic and equipment. 

At this time, there are three engines, a UTV and a helicopter dropping water from Mystic Lake over the fire. 

CGNF asks those visiting Mystic Lake to stay away from the area the helicopter is working.

