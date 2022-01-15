BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crews were called out after a snowmobiler on the Lionhead Trail System crashed into a tree about eight miles west of town Friday.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue volunteers, Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, Montana Fish and Game and a paramedic from Hebgen Basin Fire responded with a specialized rescue sled.
Responders were able to find the patient thanks to a friend calling immediately who provided GPS coordinates.
On scene, crews were able to treat the patient before taking them off the trail to a nearby ambulance.
The patient was transferred over to the Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District EMS crew for further medical evaluation and transport to the hospital.
Sheriff Dan Springer is reminding recreationists on trails and backcountry that trail conditions can change rapidly, and to slow down around corners for your protection and for those coming from the opposite direction.
People are also asked to recreate with a friend and to carry a reliable means of communication.
